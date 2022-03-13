Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Noah alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.01.

Noah stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Noah has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noah (NOAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.