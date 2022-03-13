Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €19.50 ($21.20) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €18.00 ($19.57).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRDXF. HSBC lowered Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $19.25 on Friday. Nordex has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

