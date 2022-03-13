Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 93.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 86.00 to 93.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NHYDY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

