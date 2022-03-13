Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

