Northland Securities Cuts Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target to $6.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

