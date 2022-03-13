NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

