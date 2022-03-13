NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

