NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 315,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,772,000 after buying an additional 622,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NorthWestern by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NorthWestern by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NorthWestern by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

