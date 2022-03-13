Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $18.27.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.
