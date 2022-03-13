Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

