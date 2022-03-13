Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $19.87.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
