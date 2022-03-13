Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.