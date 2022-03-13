Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
JCE stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
