Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JCE stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

