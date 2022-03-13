Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NKG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 72,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,868. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $161,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $425,000.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.