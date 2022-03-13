Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $13.80 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

