Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
