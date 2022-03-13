Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

