Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 57,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

