Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:JSD opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

