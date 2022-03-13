NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

TXN stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

