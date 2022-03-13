NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 5,283 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 356.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

