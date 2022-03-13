NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.30 and a 200 day moving average of $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

