NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 206.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.12.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

