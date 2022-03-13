NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

