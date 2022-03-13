NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $103,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,227,000 after acquiring an additional 375,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

