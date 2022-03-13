NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $125,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

