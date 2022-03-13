NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $956,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. DexCom comprises 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its position in DexCom by 74.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 387.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in DexCom by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

DXCM opened at $390.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.78, a PEG ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,904 shares of company stock worth $16,086,550. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

