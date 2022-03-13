NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31,341.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 842,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

