NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zendesk by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,166,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

