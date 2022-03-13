Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The company had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,875,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 614,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

