Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Declares Dividend of $3.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.85. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 131.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

