Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) to announce $400.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $355.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.30. 247,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,986. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

