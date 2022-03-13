Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.

OTLY stock opened at 4.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 7.00 and a 200-day moving average of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.95 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

