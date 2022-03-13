Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.
OTLY stock opened at 4.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 7.00 and a 200-day moving average of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.95 and a 12 month high of 29.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
