Oddz (ODDZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $262,634.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Oddz has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $262,634.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.38 or 0.06583722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,542.03 or 1.00123283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

