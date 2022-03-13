Oddz Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $262,634.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.38 or 0.06583722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,542.03 or 1.00123283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041702 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

