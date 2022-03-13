Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 24.3% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00016851 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $31.96 million and $1.41 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,917.26 or 0.99880069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00070035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00021951 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00265742 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

