Oikos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Oikos has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $60,147.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.11 or 0.06630065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,104.12 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00041303 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

