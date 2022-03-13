Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Olaplex in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

OLPX stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

