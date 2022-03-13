Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Boosted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,618. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

