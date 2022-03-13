OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,658. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $491.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $8,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 1,984,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 1,722,595 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,477,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

