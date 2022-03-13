Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of OTRK opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Ontrak has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 979.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 430,979 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 326,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 116.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

