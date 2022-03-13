Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 32.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 238,460 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $831.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.