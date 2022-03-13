Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.38

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.38 and traded as low as C$53.26. Open Text shares last traded at C$53.31, with a volume of 839,154 shares.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.38.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

