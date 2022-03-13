Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90-12.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.77 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 22,787,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,408. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

