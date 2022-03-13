Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $82.00 by Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $82.00 price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

