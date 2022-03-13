Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the February 13th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHPA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OHPA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 26,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Orion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.