Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,796. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $636.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.