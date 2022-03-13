Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OXUS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,292. Oxus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $12,844,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $12,654,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,210,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,854,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,956,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxus Acquisition Corp. is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

