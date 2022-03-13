Oxygen (OXY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $465,155.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $465,155.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

