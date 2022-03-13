P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock to Split on Thursday, March 17th (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.
NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06.
PTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services (Get Rating)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.