P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock to Split on Thursday, March 17th (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after buying an additional 372,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after buying an additional 338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

