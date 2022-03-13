Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Position Increased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 750,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTNQ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,050 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

