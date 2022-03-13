Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is ACG Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 830,780 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 814,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

